RPD Police Chief: Retention and recruitment efforts suffering in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a Richmond City Police Dept. officer cited tensions with protesters, in a public post about why he quit his job, the police chief is addressing retention and recruitment issues.
Chief Gerald Smith says Richmond is facing the same, growing trend this year that other places are as well.
Law enforcement agencies across the NBC12 viewing area say officers are leaving their jobs in higher numbers.
Smith says they not only need to build trust with the community, but also with potential recruits and their families.
“You have COVID come along, you have social unrest that comes along that paints them in an unfair and false picture of being the bad guy and some have just chosen different career paths,” said Smith.
The issue is also affecting the ranks within Virginia State Police. A growing number of officers are filing for retirement, as we’re seeing the opposite trend for people willing to sign up.
