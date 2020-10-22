News to Know for Oct. 22: Woman shot, man stabbed; Henrico school board meeting; Presidential debate preview

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
In a week of foggy starts and pleasant afternoon, today is yet another!
Today there will be widespread morning fog, then a mostly sunny afternoon.
Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike just before 2 a.m. for the report of a shooting.
Once on scene, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.
While officers were still at the scene, a man walked up with a stab wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Henrico school leaders could decide what their next step should be in regards to the second nine weeks of the school year.
At a meeting on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., the school board will be getting their recommendation from the health committee on what they think the school district should do.
Public comment will be available at 5 p.m.
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.
The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate granted two minutes to deliver uninterrupted remarks before proceeding to an open debate.
The open discussion portion of the debate will not feature a mute button, but interruptions by either candidate will count toward their time in the second and final debate Thursday.
Here are deadlines and resources you need to join the more than 600,000 Virginians who have already voted:
Important Dates:
- Oct. 23: Deadline to request an absentee ballot
- Oct. 31: Last day to vote early in-person
- Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- If you are in line by 7 p.m., you can still vote.
- Nov. 6: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the local registrar’s office by noon on Nov. 6.
Local elections offices are open for in-person voting in all cities and counties throughout the state through Oct. 31.
Governor Ralph Northam announced $65.8 million in new funding on Wednesday to increase access to child care and support child care providers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding comes from $58.3 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund and reallocation of $7.5 million in Child Care and Development Block Grant funding from the CARES Act.
The funding will help child care providers offset costs associated with meeting health and safety guidelines during the pandemic.
Distributions of the funding will be announced by the Virginia Department of Social Services in the coming weeks.
A Richmond toddler battling a rare cancer is in need of a bone marrow donor.
Two-year-old Ihanu Merrill was diagnosed with Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia (JMML), which is a rare, serious and chronic leukemia that affects children mostly ages four and younger.
In an effort to help change his life, a bone marrow drive is being held on Oct. 22 from 3-7 p.m. at 11861 West Broad Street, Richmond, which used to be the Toys R Us across the street from the Short Pump Town Center.
The drive will be a drive-thru style where saliva samples can be taken and entered for comparison.
To live a good life: We have the potential for it. If we learn to be indifferent to what makes no difference - Marcus Aurelius
