Man tries breaking into home with sword, deputies say

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Deputies said a man tried breaking into a home with a sword early Thursday morning.
Deputies were called to the 7100 block of Beta Court around 12:30 a.m. for a burglary in progress.
When a deputy arrived, he saw two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old in front of the townhouse, along with a man bleeding from the face.
The teens told deputies they were walking around when the man, identified as Michael Wright, 34, came out of his home and started yelling at them for being too loud.
The teens then said Wright went back inside his home and got a sword. That’s when they ran home and shut the door behind them.
“Moments later, they heard banging on the front door and what appeared to be Wright hitting the door with the sword,” a release said.
An adult in the home then called 911 and told deputies what was happening.
The three teens then went out the back of the home and confronted Wright. They were then able to hold him by force until deputies arrived.
The teens were not injured but Write did get cuts to the face.
Write is charged with attempted malicious wounding, breaking & entering in the night-dwelling and destruction of property. He is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
