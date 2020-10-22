Man arrested in connection to baby’s death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a baby that happened in Richmond on Wednesday morning.
Police were called around 7:55 a.m. to the 3400 block of Florida Avenue for the report of an unresponsive infant.
The baby boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Police arrested and charged Terrell Glover with malicious wounding. Officers said additional charges are pending.
The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mills at (804) 646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.