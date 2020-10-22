Jurassic Quest dinosaurs invade the Richmond Raceway

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Jurassic Park fans will be sure to enjoy this! Now through Nov. 8th Richmond Raceway will feature Jurassic Quest, a drive through exhibition of life-size, moving dinosaurs.
The interactive exhibit will feature over 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
“Jurassic Quest is the largest and most time expansive exhibit in North America and we’re the only ones in the world to have a dinosaur drive thru show with aquatics reptiles as well,” said Jurassic Quest employee, Safari Sarah.
During the tour, you get a chance to see what the dinosaurs looked like when they walked the earth along with a history lesson from the online audio tour provided.
“It’s not just dinosaur bones, but you can actually see some of the ways we tried to replicate their skins and feathers," said Safari Sarah.
"It’s a really great experience to know more than the classic dinosaurs you hear about on tv all the time,” said baby dinosaur trainer, Dino Dustin.
In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there will be opportunities to visit with our one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and our team of Dino trainers as well as the chance to capture the moment with a safari-style photo of your vehicle and family transported back in time via a Jurassic setting complete with a dinosaur backdrop.
All attendees will leave with the same bragging rights, “We Survived Jurassic Quest 2020!” One photo per family is FREE and included in ticket purchase,” a release said.
Organizers say extra precautions will be taken to clean and ensure safety. Guests are to remain in their vehicle and wear masks if they get out in permitted areas. Social distancing should also be applied.
The show will be at the complex from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8. It will be closed Nov. 2-3.
Operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on opening day and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily the rest of the time.
The cost ranges $49-$80 depending on the size of the vehicle (car or bus).
Tickets and more information are available, here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.