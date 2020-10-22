Henrico school board to vote on learning plan for second nine weeks

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico school leaders will vote Thursday on how students should return to learning during the second nine weeks of the school year.
On Tuesday, a virtual listening town hall was hosted by two school board members to gather input from families, students and community members about what they would like to see happen starting Nov. 16.
In early October, a survey was sent to families and teachers asking for their thoughts on possible hybrid in-person learning options for students. Meanwhile, teachers were given options of whether they would likely return to the classroom or seek alternative options such as a leave of absence, etc.
Survey results released Monday by the school system showed at least 50% of families would rather keep their children learning virtually over the three hybrid options presented.
Results from the teacher survey show more than 75% are willing to return to the classroom on Nov. 16. However, more than 55% also chose other options including:
- “I will be requesting an accommodation (e.g., the ability to teach exclusively virtually, intermittent leave, etc.) based on a medical condition, and I will contact the Human Resources Department accordingly.” (25.8%)
- “I will be requesting leave based on the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and will contact the Human Resources Department accordingly.” (9.2%)
- “I plan to seek release from contract or resignation.”(9.1%)
- “I plan to seek discretionary leave.”( 9.1%,)
- “I plan to seek retirement.” (2.0%)
School board members will receive a recommendation by the HCPS Health Committee on plans for the second nine weeks. The work session is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. with a two hour public comment period available from 5-7 p.m.
