Henrico school board to get recommendation on second nine weeks

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico school leaders could decide what their next step should be in regards to the second nine weeks of the school year.
On Oct. 20 a virtual town hall meeting was held to decide if students should return to in-person learning or to remain virtual.
According to a survey released by the school board, 50 percent of families intend to keep their children home regardless of what in-person model is chosen.
Whereas about 75 percent of teachers are willing to return back to their classrooms.
That split could be seen during the town hall where many parents came forward to say why they are for or against going back to in-person learning.
It took two hours for everyone to have a chance to express their opinions and concerns.
At a meeting on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., the school board will be getting their recommendation from the health committee on what they think the school district should do.
Public comment will be available at 5 p.m.
