Henrico Humane Society participating in online fundraiser ‘Cash for Cats’

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Humane Society (HHS) is participating in an online fundraiser “Cash for Cats,” which will help the organization continue rescue efforts for pets in need.
This is the fourth year the HHS has participated in Cash for Cats.
“During these times where many people are home and connected by technology, “Cash for Cats” is an easy way to support homeless animals without leaving your front door,” said Cara Salman, President of Henrico Humane Society. “Our cats and kittens come to us with varying levels of health that sometimes requires extra care,” Salman said. “This week-long fundraiser will help us to provide the necessary medical care to place healthy cats into loving homes with their adopting family. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to meet those needs.”
The fundraiser runs from Oct. 22 through Oct. 29, which is National Cat Day. The day was created in 2005 to bring awareness to the number of cats that need to be rescued every year.
Those who donate $150 or more will get a Henrico Humane Society t-shirt. Donations of any other amount will be entered to will a $25 Petco gift card.
Anyone who wants to donate can click, HERE. Be sure to select the “Cash for Cats” as the donation type.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.