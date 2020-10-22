Henrico Humane Society participating in online fundraiser ‘Cash for Cats’

“During these times where many people are home and connected by technology, “Cash for Cats” is an easy way to support homeless animals without leaving your front door,” said Cara Salman, President of Henrico Humane Society. “Our cats and kittens come to us with varying levels of health that sometimes requires extra care,” Salman said. “This week-long fundraiser will help us to provide the necessary medical care to place healthy cats into loving homes with their adopting family. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to meet those needs.”