Henrico Health District urges self-quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure at restaurant
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 22, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 12:49 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Health district has encouraged residents to self-quarantine after a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local restaurant.

According to the health district, a cluster of COVID-19 infections associated with a live music event at JJ’s Grille on Oct. 9 is being investigated.

The health district says anyone who attended that event should immediately stay home and away from others for 14 days, monitor symptoms and consider being tested.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Loss of taste or smell

