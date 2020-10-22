Forecast: Another foggy morning, then a pleasant and warm afternoon

The pattern holds through Friday

By Andrew Freiden | October 22, 2020 at 4:05 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 4:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a week of foggy starts and pleasant afternoon, today is yet another!

THURSDAY: Widespread AM fog, then a Mostly sunny afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Fog likely. Then Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon, continuing at night. Any rain is expected to be light (only 1/10″) Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a late day chance for showers. Lows upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A Shower possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

