First Alert: Temperatures will drop significantly this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This coming Saturday will be our fifth consecutive day of above average temperatures recorded at the Richmond Airport. Since Monday, temperatures have steadily risen from the mid 70s into the low 80s! To give you an idea of just how much warmer its been, our typical high for late October is around 69 degrees!
With that being said, here is your First Alert to a big cool down for Central Virginia. This is one model’s prediction of what radar could look like on Saturday evening as the brunt of the cold front is moving through:
Scattered showers seem to be the only impact from this frontal system. At the moment, Central Virginia is not included in any severe weather outlooks, nor are we included in an excessive rainfall outlook.
The big story will be the short-lived drop in temperatures for Sunday. Temperatures will go from the upper 70s on Saturday, to the upper 50s on Sunday!
Although things will warm back up as we head into the next work week, this CPC outlooks shows that the next two weeks could actually keep us below average heading into November.
