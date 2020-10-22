Deputies seek identify man accused of using stolen credit card

By Hannah Smith | October 22, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 2:53 PM

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man they say used a stolen credit card at a convenience store.

On Oct. 7, deputies took several reports of larceny from vehicles in the Mechanicsville area.

Officials said a victim’s credit card was then used by the suspect at a convenience store in Henrico County.

He was last seen driving an older model, light color sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

