Deputies: Man charged after stealing handgun from victim

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies said a man is charged after stealing a handgun from another person.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was called on Oct. 21 around 11 p.m. to the FasMart along Brock Road.
The victim told deputies that he asked two men for a ride home from the Sheetz on Route 3 and Route 20 but became uncomfortable in the vehicle as he felt the two were intoxicated. So he asked them to let him out at the FasMart.
“Once pulling into the parking lot, the passenger reached in the backseat where the victim was sitting. The suspect grabbed a handgun that the victim had in a holster attached to his pants. The driver stopped the vehicle, when the altercations continued,” a release said.
Deputies said at some point, the victim was pulled from the backseat and disarmed by the passenger.
The two suspects then left and the victim called 911, giving deputies the description of the vehicle.
A deputy responding passed a vehicle matching the description and turned around to follow it. The deputy was then able to pull the vehicle over on Catharpin Road near Mill Pond Road.
Inside the vehicle was the driver and the passenger, James Kornegay, 28, of Locust Grove.
When searching the vehicle, the stolen handgun was not found and Kornegay was identified as the robbery suspect.
Kornegay was charged with robbery, grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Detectives are still searching for the handgun.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.