1,180 COVID-19 cases in Virginia reported in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 171,284 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday, a 1,180 case increase from Thursday.
The state totals stand at 3,539 deaths with 12,140 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,662,896 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 5.0 percent, a slight increase from the previous day. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seven new outbreaks were reported on Friday. The total number is now at 1,209.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 26,705 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 10,232 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,869 cases, 404 hospitalizations, 101 deaths
- Henrico: 6,136 cases, 478 hospitalizations, 229 deaths
- Richmond: 5,218 cases, 445 hospitalizations, 68 deaths
- Hanover: 1,580 cases, 115 hospitalizations, 42 deaths
- Petersburg: 905 cases, 82 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 321 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
