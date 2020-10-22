Burned vehicle found with remains inside registered to reported missing person

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned vehicle Wednesday morning.
Investigators say the abandoned vehicle was found about 11 a.m. October 21 near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.
The vehicle, a 2002 GMC Yukon, is registered to a person who was reported missing by his family the same day the SUV was found, according to the sheriff’s office. The missing person report was filed with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the name has not been released.
The remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.
The ACSO is working with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation and is being assisted by Virginia State Police, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
ACSO asks anyone with information or who may have seen the fire or suspicious activity in the area Tuesday night through Wednesday morning to call 434-352-8241.
