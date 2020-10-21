‘Washington Football Team’ could remain in 2021, team expects fans next month

ASHBURN, Va. (WWBT) - After Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced last week that 10 percent of stadiums and outdoor venues could be open to spectators, Washington NFL fans wondered when they might be able to pass through the gates of FedEx Field again. The short answer- not this Sunday against the Cowboys.
Team president Jason Wright said in an interview with Washington television station WJLA that the organization is putting a plan together that would allow spectators in the seats, but that this weekend’s game is too quick of a turnaround to execute a plan safely.
“Especially something like this, I like to move fast, but I don’t like to rush,” Wright said during the interview. “We want to make sure we are prepared to do it right.”
So how long will the burgundy and gold faithful have to wait?
“We have a plan to bring back fans,” the team president told WJLA. “If you want to pencil something on the calendar, I would look at the Giants week. That gives us the right time to prepare.”
That match-up with New York is scheduled for November 8 and follows Washington’s open date. Wright went onto say that the team will be taking its cues on guidelines from Prince Georges County and not the state of Maryland, meaning the number of people permitted will be less than the governor’s 10 percent allotment. That county cap is 3,250 for large gatherings, and Wright says that’s what the team is targeting when it opens gates to fans.
Wright also said that the current team name, Washington Football Team, could very well be the organization’s name in 2021 as well. He noted he wants to engage the community and fans and it’s a business decision that will not happen fast.
“Next year is fast, because of how the brand has to come together, through uniforms, through the approval process, through the league, all of that,” Wright said.
The team retired its old nickname on July 3 and has removed signage and logos around FedEx Field and the team headquarters. It announced later that it would adopt the name Washington Football Team while the front office worked on developing a new name with the input of numerous parties, including the community and fans. In September, team owner Daniel Snyder told the Wall Street Journal that Washington Football Team could become the team’s permanent name.
Back in 2013, Snyder adamantly stated that he would never change the team’s nickname.
Washington hosts Dallas this Sunday at 1:00.
