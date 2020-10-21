Virginia’s individual income tax extension deadline Nov. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s individual income tax extension deadline is Nov. 1 for 2019 taxes.
Since the deadline falls on a Sunday, individuals can submit their return until Monday, Nov. 2.
“Last year more than 488,000 taxpayers took advantage of the automatic, six-month filing extension in Virginia, and the majority of those returns came in electronically,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “Because of COVID-19, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically this year too and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit.”
Virginia Tax said to keep the following in mind:
- The standard deductions have changed. They have increased to $4,500 for individual filers and $9,000 for married couples filing jointly;
- If your 2019 income was $69,000 or less, you’re likely eligible to file electronically for free. The criteria for each provider is different, so you’ll need to review each option carefully to make sure you qualify before you get started; and
- If you do end up owing taxes, there are multiple options for making a payment.
You can track your refund online or by calling 804-367-2486.
For more information, you can visit Virginia Tax’s website or call 804-367-8031.
