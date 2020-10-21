Virginia Senator Tim Kaine says no COVID-19 aid before election

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said he does not think lawmakers will have a new pandemic aid package for the American people before Election Day.
Kaine puts the blame on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and partisan politics.
Kaine says he hoped the parties might find middle ground after some back and forth debate in late September.
“After voting down the inadequate Senate Republican proposal, the White House started to engage in earnest with Democratic leadership to try to find a proposal that might work for folks. But again, and again, and again, the Senate GOP has poured cold water on that," he stated.
Kaine says McConnell is now telling Republicans and the White House, outright, not to find a deal before Election Day.
