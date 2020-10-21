VIDEO: Security camera footage of Harrisonburg explosion released; investigation concluded

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office announced Wednesday that is had concluded its investigation into the explosion and fire that occurred on Miller Circle on Saturday.
Officials say they will be turning the scene over to the building owner later on Wednesday.
Miller Circle will remain closed to public access for the foreseeable future as clean-up continues. This will also permit business owners to focus on recovery efforts.
Michael Parks and the City of Harrisonburg has released nearby security camera footage from the incident.
The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the explosion and subsequent fire was the result of a natural gas leak inside the building.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says that they have not found any evidence of an intentional act leading to Saturday’s events. Officials say they cannot provide additional information as to the origin and ignition point due to the extensive damage resulting from the explosion.
Private investigators will continue their investigations.
