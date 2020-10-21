Spiders’ Woodson watches former team take World Series stage

Woodson witnessed and took part in some memorable moments during that stretch in October of 1988. An infielder, he saw Orel Hershiser go to work as one of the best pitchers in the game, but the biggest bang of that World Series came off the bat of Kirk Gibson in Game 1, who entered as pinch-hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning, hobbled by hamstring and knee injuries. Gibson would hit a two-run walk-off home run to win the contest and propel LA to a series win over the heavily favored Athletics.