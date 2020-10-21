Science Museum of Virginia creates Halloween-themed activities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Science Museum of Virginia has created Halloween-themed activities, along with some spooky science fun.
Activities will take place from Oct. 28-31and will include:
- Ghostly Galleries - Chills, thrills and hopefully no spills as educators perform spine-tingling science experiments in the galleries, including spooky spiders, sickening slime, cool bubbles and even a Frankenstein-inspired organ dissection or two!
- Frightful Forge - Guests can light up their Halloween with holiday-inspired glowing LED jewelry workshops in The Forge. Additionally, on October 31, there will be special workshops to help guests accessorize their disposable masks.
- “Phantom of the Universe” - Space isn’t spooky – or is it?! Guests can learn about unlocking the mysteries of dark matter in a special showing of this planetarium show every day at 2 p.m. on the 76-foot screen in the Dome theater.
In addition to the special activities happening inside the building, the Museum’s next Science on Tap kicks off the Halloween festivities. The adults-only virtual event is on Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m.
Guests are invited to step into the web of terror and enjoy some strange science stories during Fright Night. This event is free and open to the first 300 adult registrants.
Science lovers who can’t visit in-person but want to join in the Halloween-themed fun can find spider, pumpkin and bat STEM at Home activities posted on the Museum’s website and social media pages.
The Science Museum’s operating hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
