Richmond restaurant has liquor license temporarily suspended after woman shot inside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond restaurant has had its liquor license temporarily suspended after a woman was shot inside the restaurant on Oct. 18.
Officers were called to Good Tymes around 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 18 in the 2000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the shooting.
Police said a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower body inside the business. She victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Virginia ABC said it issued an Order of Summary Suspension to Good Tymes for mixed beverage and wine and beer licenses while an investigation is conducted following the shooting.
“Good Tymes' license suspension will remain in effect for a minimum of 48 hours pending the results of a formal investigation and any resulting proceedings for disciplinary review. After the 48-hour period, the licensee may petition Virginia ABC for a restricted license. Virginia ABC can deny the request or impose appropriate restrictions until the conclusion of the disciplinary review,” Virginia ABC said.
Virginia ABC agents have 10 days to conduct a formal investigation.
Since January, police have responded to the restaurant 14 times for a number of calls.
The restaurant was one of seven restaurants temporarily shut down by the Richmond Health District in September for allegedly violating COVID-19 safety measures. The business license was reinstated in late September following a health department inspection and has been open since, but now this shooting happened.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.