Richmond mural honors late Rep. John Lewis

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new mural in Richmond’s east end now honors the late Civil Rights leader and U.S. Congressman John Lewis.
A local nonprofit called “Advocates for Change” officially unveiled the tribute Wednesday morning.
The mural is at the Powhatan Community Center of Williamsburg Road in Fulton Hill.
It was created by local artist Josh Zarambo in an effort to unite the community during a period of social unrest.
“My inspiration was creative, and John Lewis was the icing on the cake. Taking his message of ‘good trouble’ and applying it through civic duty and the mural was my goal," Zarambo said.
The project had been in the works for about a year and took a week to complete.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.