Police: Father of football player arrested for stabbing two teens at Chesterfield school

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police said a suspect has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of two teenagers outside a Chesterfield middle school.
Police were called around 6:20 p.m. after getting the report that two teenagers had been stabbed.
Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz said a private school was holding a football practice at Carver Middle School.
“During the practice, a coach decided to reprimand a 17-year-old player. The player made the decision to physically assault the coach. Two fellow players, a 17 and 18-year-old, made the courageous decision to intervene and protect their coach from the assault,” Katz said in a Facebook post.
Katz said that’s when the father of the player who assaulted the coach pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the two students.
The 17-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they suffered stab wounds to the face and chest.
Katz said the suspect, Turon M. Savoy Sr., 46, was quickly identified and arrested even though he tried to leave prior to their arrival.
Police arrested Savoy and he is being held at Chesterfield County Jail.
Katz thanked the two football players for stepping in, the coach for teaching the team and officers for their response.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to publicly THANK those two heroic players for doing the right thing. To THANK the coach for committing to the development of our community’s youth at personal risk, and to THANK the men and women of the Chesterfield County Police Department who continue to choose entry into the arena – sometimes to the jeers of jackals – in order to make a positive difference in our community and serve complete strangers in their time of greatest need. I consider it the honor of a lifetime to stand beside them and to advocate for their spirit of selfless service,” Katz said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
