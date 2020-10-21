Plans for CarMax Tacky Light Run announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers has unveiled its plans for the CarMax Tacky Light Run.
Like all things in 2020, it will be different this year.
The run will take place on multiple ‘official courses’ in Chesterfield County over Dec. 11-13 from 5-8 p-m.
Sports Backers said Walton Park and the surrounding areas “are going all out, so you better come dressed to impress in your tacky best!"
Sweaters, costumes and lights are encouraged and organizers say it will even help make runners more visible.
Registration is now open. It’s $18 for adults and $12 for kids 14 and under from Oct. 20 through Nov. 30. Come Dec. 1-20, prices will be $22 for adults and $15 for kids.
For more information and to register,
