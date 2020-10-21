Over 170,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | 1,332 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 170,104 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Thursday, a 1,332 case increase from Wednesday.
The state totals stand at 3,524 deaths with 12,073 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,641,286 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 5.0 percent, a slight increase from the previous day. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
14 new outbreaks were reported on Thursday. The total number is now at 1,202.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 26,498 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 10,147 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,851 cases, 398 hospitalizations, 100 deaths
- Henrico: 6,096 cases, 476 hospitalizations, 227 deaths
- Richmond: 5,176 cases, 445 hospitalizations, 69 deaths
- Hanover: 1,571 cases, 115 hospitalizations, 42 deaths
- Petersburg: 899 cases, 82 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 319 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
