Northam announces $65.8M to increase child care access, support providers

“Our ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery depends upon having a child care system that is both accessible and operational,” said Northam. “Early childhood educators have been on the frontlines since COVID-19 pandemic started, going above and beyond to keep their doors open, ensure children are safe, and even fill in the gaps with remote learning as schools have reopened. This new funding will help them continue to support working families and enable more programs to safely provide in-person child care.”