News to Know for Oct. 21: Two teens stabbed; COVID-19 vaccine for Va.; Name launch of trail; Dense fog advisory

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Dense Fog likely each day for the rest of the work week, then warm and pleasant with higher humidity than normal for October.
Today, there will be a dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m.
Fog/low clouds could linger through noon in spots. Then Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
Police said a suspect has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of two teenagers outside a Chesterfield middle school.
At the scene, two victims, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old, were suffering from stab wounds.
Both of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested Turon M. Savoy Sr., 46, in relation to the stabbing, and he is being held at Chesterfield County Jail.
United States Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) and Virginia Delegate Nick Freitas (R) participated in the Seventh Congressional District Forum, which was hosted by Chamber RVA and VPM.
The debate was the first time both congressional candidates stood on stage together all political season and will be the only debate between the two before the November election.
The debate included close to 350 submitted questions from the community, which was collected over the span of four weeks, as a part of the VPM’s Citizen Agenda.
To get a full recap of last night’s forum, click here.
While a covid-19 vaccine is not yet available, Virginia is already planning how it will be distributed.
The initial phase one plan would get health care, essential workers and older people vaccinated first.
In phase two, it’s expected that clinics and pharmacies will offer the immunization.
Virginia also expects it will cost millions of dollars to roll out the vaccination program.
Governor Ralph Northam will be participating in the official name launch for the Ashland to Petersburg trail.
The roughly 40-mile multi-use trail is set to run from Ashland to Petersburg, going through Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) finished the trail study earlier this year, paving the way for localities and regional planning organizations to start designing, building, and operating the trail.
Henrico County is offering free flu shots for those who are uninsured or underinsured.
The flu shot event is on Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents can pre-register by calling 804-205-3501.
Recording artist and Petersburg native Trey Songz will host a mural unveiling in the city on Wednesday.
The block party will be for his mural unveiling on Bank Street.
The party will be from 2-6 p.m. Everyone is asked to wear masks and social distance.
A good life is a collection of happy moments - Denis Waitley
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.