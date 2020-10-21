Name revealed for new 43-mile trail from Ashland to Petersburg

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The name for the new 43-mile trail that will stretch from the Ashland to Petersburg has officially been named.
Gov. Ralph Northam broke ground on the new Fall Line Trail during a ceremony at Carter Park in Ashland, the northern terminus of the trail.
The Fall Line Trail is set to go through seven localities and cross the Chickahominy, James and Appomattox Rivers, along with connecting parks, businesses and school along the way.
“The Fall Line name reflects the corridor’s unique geography, and it’s the perfect name for the new biking and walking highway to connect people in Central Virginia,” said Northam. “I want to thank all of the local officials, regional planning staff, VDOT, and Sports Backers for bringing together cities and counties to advance healthy living in Virginia’s outdoors.”
Bike Walk RVA, a program of Sports Backers, has worked with officials, staff, advocates and volunteers over the last two years to help turn this trail into a reality.
“Multi-use bicycling and walking trails not only provide safe, separated spaces for people to get around or enjoy being active outside, but they can also offer profound economic boosts to an area,” said Louise Lockett Gordon, Director of Bike Walk RVA. “The Fall Line trail presents an opportunity for recreation and active living, as well as the ability to connect people to jobs, educational opportunities, transit, dining, and shopping throughout the corridor.”
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) finished the trail study earlier this year, paving the way for localities and regional planning organizations to start designing, building, and operating the trail.
During the event, Bike Walk RVA also announced a virtual event and fundraising initiative, “Fall Line Trailblazer,” to help support continued work on the trail.
“Fall Line Trailblazer participants will walk, run, bike, stroll, or roll anywhere along the corridor of the trail from October 21-October 31. Participants and donors will receive information on sections of the trail alignment that are currently complete and accessible for activity and they will also have exclusive access to the first-ever Fall Line trail t-shirt design,” a release said.
