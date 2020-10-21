Metro Richmond Zoo opening new gray wolf exhibit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo announced the opening of a new gray wolf exhibit, making this the first time the zoo has housed gray wolves.
The current wolf pack consists of one male and one female named Voodoo and Nitka, respectively. They arrived at the Metro Richmond Zoo from another animal park.
A pack consists of an alpha male and alpha female and their offspring from the previous few years. Pack size can be as few as two and occasionally up to fifteen or more.
The Gray wolf’s breeding season in the northern part of the United States is from January to March.
The gray wolf is native to North America and Eurasia and can live in a variety of habitats:
- Forests
- Woodlands
- Grasslands
- Tundras
- Arid locations
According to the zoo, gray wolves are the largest member of the family Canidae.
The gray wolf is known for its legendary howl that can be heard up to seven miles away in wooded areas.
These wolves can be gray, white, black or a variety of these colors.
The new exhibit is located in the North American section of the Zoo near the alligators, elk and bison.
The large habitat is nestled in a forested and hilly area of the park.
Visitors have great views of the wolves from an elevated boardwalk that wraps around the perimeter of the habitat.
Construction on the exhibit started in early 2020.
This is the third opening of a major exhibit this year following the new otter and sloth exhibits.
