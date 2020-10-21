Man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug, gun charges

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges.
Jose C. Loayza, 30, a native of Peru who was living in Culpeper, was caught on Dec. 11, 2019, in a vehicle in Zions Crossroads and in possession of nearly 200 grams of Methamphetamine and three handguns, prosecutors say.
Detectives also found $6,034 in his pocket.
Prosecutors said Loayza was the subject of an ongoing investigation by multiple narcotics task forces.
A release from the Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney says Loayza forfeited the $6,034, which the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office will use to stop drug dealers. Loayza will also have to leave the country after his sentence or face additional jail time.
“The arrest and prosecution of Mr. Loayza clearly demonstrates that the trafficking of narcotics in central Virginia will not be tolerated. This case provides a prime example of the outstanding teamwork that exists between law enforcement agencies in Louisa and surrounding jurisdictions,” Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said.
