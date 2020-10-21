Man runs entire Capital Trail to raise money for Richmond restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One Richmond runner is looking to save the neighborhood where he works, one step at a time.
Shockoe Slip is a neighborhood full of restaurants that could now use a little help, that’s where the general manager of a local hotel has stepped in.
“I see all of our neighbors struggling all around us, so I just wanted to figure out how I could help,” said Lars Friedriszik, general manager of the dual-branded Courtyard and Residence Inn. “We’re neighbors, we all depend on each other so part of us being a destination and having a hotel is this destination, is this thriving restaurant scene.”
So he took an idea and ran with it.
“I came up with this idea #SaveTheSlip to help restaurants down here in Shockoe Slip,” he said.
Lars ran the entire Capital Trail, all 51.7 miles of it, to raise money for Shockoe Slip restaurants.
“So far we’ve raised just over $6,000 and my initial goal was $10,000, but the way it’s been going I want to bring it up to $20,000 to spread the word,” he said.
Every time he’s reached a new thousand-dollar milestone, he drops off a check to one of the Slip’s restaurants, including Sam Miller’s.
“That is exactly what Americans do when we are in tough, hard times, we take away ‘can we share with someone else,’” said Ken Wall, general manager.
Lars has already run the entire Capital Trail, now he is looking for new challenges to help raise even more money.
If you would like to donate, visit his fundraiser page.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.