Man charged in connection to shooting at Food Lion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Richmond Food Lion in September.
Police said Jermanny Hernandez turned himself in to detectives on Tuesday. He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The shooting happened on Sept. 21 just before noon in the parking lot of the grocery store located in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road.
At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“We would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance in sharing the information related to Mr. Hernandez,” said Major Crimes Captain James Laino.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
