Louisa Co. Public Schools shows appreciation with free law enforcement lunch

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) invited law enforcement officers to Louisa County High School Wednesday, October 21, for lunch and gifts as part of the monthlong initiative #LouisaLEADS: Our Community Comes First.
The mission of the initiative is to spread kindness and to promote positive relationships in the community. All month long the campaign has been focusing on first responders, thanking them for their service.
“Our healthcare workers, our fire and EMS, our law enforcement, and our educators all stepping up during COVID-19 to again, make our community a better place. They do this day in and day out, and it’s our way of saying, ‘thank you for all you do for this Louisa community,’” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said.
Law enforcement officers will be stopping by Louisa County Middle School Thursday to meet with some students and staff. The students will be presenting them with gift baskets, thank you cards, and other items. All of the items they will be presenting have been created by students over the past couple of weeks as part of #LousiaLEADS: Our Community Comes First campaign
