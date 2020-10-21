Liberty launches misconduct reporting website

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Liberty University has launched a tool where the community can report misconduct.
The site allows current and former Liberty employees, contractors or business affiliates to confidentially report misconduct within university leadership.
“To properly scope and timely complete the forensic investigation, the web-based platform will be available for submitting reports for sixty days (until December 20, 2020). The Liberty Board and the independent investigative team are encouraging anyone with pertinent information to not delay in submitting a report through the platform,” Liberty said on its website.
The website is the first public phase of an investigation into business operations.
Baker Tilly US, a global forensic accounting firm, has been investigating since September by conducting interviews, collecting documents, and other data.
Former Liberty president Jerry Falwell stepped down in August after several controversies.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.