'Just be safe’: Chesterfield barber opens up about COVID-19 diagnosis

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - More than a thousand new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Virginia overnight and 30 more people have died. That reality finds a well-known Chesterfield barber opening up about the positive diagnosis he just received Wednesday.
All across Central Virginia, Roney Boyd is well-known among area barbers. He goes by the name “Ron Cutts,” which is the name of his business, a business that as of now is closed.
“It’s hard being self-employed,” Boyd said. He realizes COVID-19 is serious. “If I’m sick and I’ve been around somebody, you shouldn’t hold that to yourself because anybody life could be at risk,” he said.
Wednesday, he shared this message on Facebook: “My results came back positive. If you were in contact between October 12th and 17th, get tested. Don’t wait for symptoms.” Boyd says he’s opening up about this because he wants you to take this virus seriously. “Keeping the transparency, contacting everyone we may have been in contact with and just spreading the word.”
Before he tested positive, he was doing all the right things a hairstylist should.
“I know people who disregard wearing a mask. We don’t operate like that in our suite. We check your temperature, you got to have your mask on, all that type of stuff,” he said. He has advice to other barbers during the pandemic.
“Wear your mask. We’ve also had to adjust our appointment schedule to allot for cleaning in between the cuts…Don’t go for the money, just be safe…Health over money,” he said.
Boyd’s wife also contracted coronavirus. She’s a hairstylist as well. That’s what prompted him to go get tested. He’s hoping as long as he remains symptom free, he’ll be able to return to work in a week.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.