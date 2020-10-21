Henrico 911 calls being rerouted to Richmond after outage

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County emergency calls are being rerouted to Richmond after systems were impacted just after noon on Wednesday.
The calls being rerouted is part of the county’s Emergency Operation Plan in the event of an emergency.
“Following an emergency operations plan, our staff will supplement Richmond ECC to still deliver the same emergency services, without delay,” Henrico police said.
Callers can still continue to use 911 for emergencies and 804-501-5000 for all non-emergency calls.
“Be assured your calls are being answered in the event of an emergency,” police said.
Crews are working to determine exactly what happened.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.