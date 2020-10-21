Gov. Northam to participate in official name launch for Ashland to Petersburg trail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will be participating in the official name launch for the Ashland to Petersburg trail.
The roughly 40-mile multi-use trail is set to run from Ashland to Petersburg, going through Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) finished the trail study earlier this year, paving the way for localities and regional planning organizations to start designing, building, and operating the trail.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.