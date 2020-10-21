Gov. Northam to participate in official name launch for Ashland to Petersburg trail

Governor Northam is set to participate in the official name launch for the Ashland to Petersburg trail. (Source: Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 21, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 6:20 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will be participating in the official name launch for the Ashland to Petersburg trail.

The roughly 40-mile multi-use trail is set to run from Ashland to Petersburg, going through Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield counties.

[ VDOT seeks input on Ashland to Petersburg Trail ]

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) finished the trail study earlier this year, paving the way for localities and regional planning organizations to start designing, building, and operating the trail.

