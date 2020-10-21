Gelati Celesti offering free ice cream for kids in costume for Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gelati Celesti announced they will be offering free ice cream for kids 12 and under who stop by in costume for Halloween.
The promotion will take place on Oct. 30-31 to help manage the flow of customers in stores.
Gelati’s featured Halloween treats are available at all seven locations and they include:
- Free Scoops for Kids: All kids 12 and under decked out in their costume get a free toddler scoop on October 30 and 31, from noon until 10 pm. To help keep the community safe, in-store seating is not available, so ice cream is served to-go.
- Halloween Pies: Perfect for family parties and small gatherings, the handmade pies are filled with Gelati Celesti’s signature Oreo ice cream and are specially decorated for the season. Orders can be placed at www.gelatiicecream.com and over the phone. Curbside or in-store pick up is available.
Gelati Celesti asks customers to practice social distancing and wear face masks or coverings while in the stores.
Stores are open for in-store takeout and curbside pickup; no indoor dining is available.
