Forecast: Thick, widespread fog, then Partly Sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dense Fog likely each day for the rest of the work week, then warm and pleasant with higher humidity than normal for October
WEDNESDAY: Dense Fog Advisory through 10am. Fog/low clouds could linger through noon in spots. Then Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Widespread fog likely again. Turning Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Fog likely. Then Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible later in day and at night. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows upper 50s, highs in the low 70s.
