Forecast: Thick, widespread fog, then Partly Sunny

Dense Fog Advisory through 10am

By Andrew Freiden | October 21, 2020 at 4:12 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 4:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dense Fog likely each day for the rest of the work week, then warm and pleasant with higher humidity than normal for October

WEDNESDAY: Dense Fog Advisory through 10am. Fog/low clouds could linger through noon in spots. Then Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Widespread fog likely again. Turning Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Fog likely. Then Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible later in day and at night. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows upper 50s, highs in the low 70s.

