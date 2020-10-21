COVID-19 related deaths reported in Virginia reaches over 3,500

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 168,772 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday, a 1,018 case increase from Tuesday.
The state totals stand at 3,515 deaths with 12,010 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. At least 35 additional deaths were reported overnight.
A total of 2,619,550 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.9 percent, a slight increase from the previous day. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Nineteen new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday. The total number is now at 1,188.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 26,226 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 10,048 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,796 cases, 398 hospitalizations, 100 deaths
- Henrico: 6,058 cases, 475 hospitalizations, 227 deaths
- Richmond: 5,145 cases, 445 hospitalizations, 68 deaths
- Hanover: 1,554 cases, 113 hospitalizations, 42 deaths
- Petersburg: 889 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 315 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
