Could Virginia be heading for a new COVID-19 case peak?

“Models are designed to project what could happen based on current trends but do not forecast what will happen. Behavioral responses drive changes in current trends,” the Oct. 16 report says. Previous reports by the institute indicated Virginia hit its weekly peak the week of Aug. 9, when there were 7,581 weekly cases. Incidence of COVID-19 in Virginia remains below the national average, Peake said, with 88 new cases per 100,000 last week compared to the national average of 117 per 100,000.