VDOT contractor seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A VDOT contractor was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Monday evening.
VDOT confirmed the crash near West Broad Street and North Gayton Road in Henrico County involved a member of a VDOT contractor crew.
State police said they were called to the scene around 7:37 p.m. after the pedestrian worker was hit by a 2016 Ford Fusion heading west on West Broad Street in the left lane as he was returning to his truck.
The worker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.