UVA Health doctors, researchers explain why winter will be a challenge in the COVID-19 fight

“We look at states like Wisconsin, and other states where it’s been surging now for several weeks...and it’s about a 30% increase in transmission,” UVA Computational Epidemiologist Bryan Lewis explained. "In terms of flattening the curve, it worked, we saved a lot of lives. It would have been nice to have gotten it down to lower levels of prevalence heading into the winter, so that it would have taken us a few more weeks to get to where we are now.”