Traffic cases in Henrico scheduled for this week will be continued

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to Henrico County, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all traffic cases that are scheduled for this week will be continued.
Cases charged under Title 46.2 will be scheduled to be heard in Henrico General District Court from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23.
You will be notified soon of your new court date.
All criminal felonies and criminal misdemeanors, which include driving under the influence, will go forward as scheduled.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.