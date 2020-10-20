RPS sees chronic absenteeism spike with virtual learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since the start of the virtual school year, about one in five Richmond Public Schools students is now chronically missing class. The issue was widely discussed during a virtual School Board meeting, Monday evening.
School administrators are blaming the pandemic’s shift to online learning and the hurdles it brings, such as a lack of supervision and technology issues.
RPS leaders also pointed to a rise in crime in some areas of the city, such as in the East End, which is potentially deterring children from attending learning pods. Kids who were going to small learning groups in their neighborhoods are now purposely staying at home to avoid gun violence, according to some RPS board members.
Right now, chronic absenteeism at RPS, or missing about 10-percent or more of the school year, is at 21-percent- up to three percent, compared to this time last year.
School administrators say the most significant decline in attendance is happening at the elementary level. Students of working parents are often being watched by older siblings, who attend RPS themselves and are busy remote learning. A lot of families are not using the emergency childcare centers set up by the school district, out of fear of bringing the virus home. Parents also say they don’t have a way to get their child there in the morning.
Teachers say have said that when laptops are not working, students often don’t report the problem for several days. In the meantime, the child isn’t logging on for class.
The School Board vowed to address the attendance problem urgently, having counselors work with individual families to create plans to get kids online learning consistently.
There will also be 2,500 additional laptops distributed to students by the end of this month, which is a better option for those kids currently using tablets.
