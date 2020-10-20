Richmond City Council to discuss surplus funds

By Adrianna Hargrove | October 20, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT - Updated October 20 at 11:10 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today, the city council will be holding a special meeting to discuss what to do with a surplus of funds.

Last month, Mayor Stoney’s administration announced it is projecting a net surplus of nearly $14 million.

As required by an ordinance, 50 percent of the surplus goes to “rainy day” reserves and 40 percent goes to the capital maintenance reserve.

The remaining 10 percent goes to special-purpose reserve.

Stoney is proposing 500-thousand of the special purpose reserves go to funding public health needs in the city.

Also during today’s meeting, members will go into a closed session to discuss pending litigation related to monument removal.

