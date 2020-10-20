Rep. Spanberger, Del. Freitas to participate in Seventh Congressional District Forum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Representative Abigail Spanberger and Delegate Nick Freitas will be participating in the Seventh Congressional District Forum, which will be hosted by Chamber RVA and VPM.
The forum will be televised live starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 on VPM and streamed online on VPM’s Facebook, Youtube and Twitter pages.
Freitas is the challenger for the 7th district as Spanberger seeks a second term.
The 7th district covers Henrico, Chesterfield, Orange, Culpeper, Goochland and Louisa Counties.
