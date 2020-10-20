Rep. Spanberger, Del. Freitas faced off in first and only Seventh Congressional District Forum

“It’s amazing to me right now that we’re telling business owners - small business owners - that are fighting to try to provide economic opportunities, not just for them, but for people that want a job and people who desperately need a job, then now we’re going to double the cost of hiring someone that needs to get that initial job to learn about work ethic to get the necessary work experience to move up,” said Freitas. “The bottom line is this - less than 3% of the people in the labor force actually make minimum wage, and the vast majority of won’t be making a minimum wage some several months down the road provided that they can get that first job opportunity. But when you make it so expensive to hire them in the first place, youth unemployment goes up and we know this for all the states and countries that have attempted to do this in the past.”