Rep. Spanberger, Del. Freitas faced off in first and only Seventh Congressional District Forum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United States Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) and Virginia Delegate Nick Freitas (R) participated in the Seventh Congressional District Forum, which was hosted by Chamber RVA and VPM. The debate was the first time both congressional candidates stood on stage together all political season and will be the only debate between the two before the November election.
The debate included close to 350 submitted questions from the community, which was collected over the span of four weeks, as a part of the VPM’s Citizen Agenda. The responses included topics about:
- Compromise, Values and Working Together
- Rebuilding / Recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic (healthcare, economy, education)
- Equity and Economy
- Criminal Justice and Police Reform
- Voter Protections and Government Reforms
- The topics from the survey will be used in ongoing election coverage
The debate was moderated by Washington Week moderator and Managing Editor Robert Costa, who is also a national political reporter for The Washington Post. After opening statements, each candidate was asked the same question and was given 90 seconds to respond before given additional time for rebuttal after each other’s response.
Economy
The first topic brought up by the moderator was the economy as it relates to negotiations in Congress over a possible $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus relief package as the federal budget deficit soared over $3 trillion during the 2020 fiscals year. Freitas was the first to answer the question of whether he believed the stimulus package to be necessary. While Freitas does not dismiss the idea of more stimulus relief, he says that it can’t be done the way Democrats intend it to be.
“If we’re going to do stimulus, the way that we need to do it is targeted spending toward those individuals and businesses that need it through no fault of their own as a result of COVID and some of the draconian shutdowns that we’ve seen as a result of Democrat governors all across the country,” said Freitas. "So it’s important that we pass things like one issue per bill so that we can look at these individual expenditures, and we can make decisions that work best for the people that are most affected, instead of voting for things like bailouts for state governments.
Abigail Spanberger agreed that the American people need more stimulus relief, but that it would have to be a bipartisan effort.
“Another stimulus package is necessary, and I say this because I hear from the small business owners that I represent, restaurant owners in Henrico County, small business owners in Chesterfield County, and across the 10 counties of the 7th District of Virginia, additional relief is necessary and that’s what I’ve been fighting for,” said Spanbeger. "I have worked with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, the problem solvers caucus 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans to put forth a framework when leaders in the White House and in the House of Representatives and the Senate walked away from the negotiating table. I went back to it with my colleagues. And we put forth a proposal that we - as a bipartisan group of legislators - agreed on, recognizing the dire need for aid and the dire need for relief.
COVID 19 Pandemic
On the issue of the pandemic, the moderator asked if the candidates believed income equality inequality should be addressed with a raise in the federal minimum wage, and if so, what should that be. Spanbgerger says she would address that issue by supporting a plan that would call for the phased increase of minimum wage.
“I have voted in support of raising the minimum wage. On a phased increase to $15 an hour, I supported an amendment that would exempt certain small businesses under a certain revenue and employee level, recognizing the importance and the need for a little bit more flexibility for small businesses. But income inequality is part of it. It’s also an issue of opportunity and equality of opportunity across our district and our country,” said Spanberger. “Equality is an issue of the paycheck, but also the ability to access the marketplace to be able to work from home, particularly in a time of a pandemic, for children to have the same levels of opportunity that it exists for kids just down the street in a neighboring suburban county.”
When Freitas was asked the same question, he disagreed with Spanbegrer’s solution arguing, that raising the minimum wage would only put an increased strain on small businesses struggling to stay afloat amidst the pandemic.
“It’s amazing to me right now that we’re telling business owners - small business owners - that are fighting to try to provide economic opportunities, not just for them, but for people that want a job and people who desperately need a job, then now we’re going to double the cost of hiring someone that needs to get that initial job to learn about work ethic to get the necessary work experience to move up,” said Freitas. “The bottom line is this - less than 3% of the people in the labor force actually make minimum wage, and the vast majority of won’t be making a minimum wage some several months down the road provided that they can get that first job opportunity. But when you make it so expensive to hire them in the first place, youth unemployment goes up and we know this for all the states and countries that have attempted to do this in the past.”
Spanberger rebutted by saying that this was not an issue of young people not being able to enter the workforce and instead an issue of the economy straights of the pandemic disproportionately affecting single mothers - particularly of color - across the country.
“My opponent has previously voted not to have protections for pregnant women in the workforce," said Spanberger. "Income inequality is an issue of fairness. It’s an issue of fairness for women, for men, for skilled and unskilled workers.”
“Here’s the problem, they’re not going to be able to move up the economic ladder. They’re not being able to get those opportunities if they can’t find a job in the first place, no matter how good the intentions of what Abigail Spanberger wants to do. The result of raising the minimum wage, doubling the minimum wage, means that there’s going to be fewer job opportunities for the people that need it the most,” said Freitas.
The 7th District covers Henrico, Chesterfield, Orange, Culpeper, Goochland and Louisa Counties.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.