Police: Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing of 2 teens

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police said a suspect has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of two teenagers outside a Chesterfield middle school.
Police were called around 6:20 p.m. after getting the report that two teenagers had been stabbed in the parking lot of Carver Middle School.
At the scene, two victims, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old, were suffering from stab wounds.
Both of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested Turon M. Savoy Sr., 46, in relation to the stabbing, and he is being held at Chesterfield County Jail.
Officers said Savoy is known to the two victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
